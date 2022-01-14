6.7-magnitude quake hits Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

Jakarta, Jan 14 An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia on Friday, but there was no tsunami alert issued.

The US Geological Survey said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 88 km SW of Labuan, Indonesia at 9.05 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

The epicentre, with a depth of 37.19 km, was initially determined to be at 6.9291 degrees south latitude and 105.2513 degrees east longitude.

Strong tremors were also felt in the capital Jakarta.

There were no immediate information on injuries or damages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor