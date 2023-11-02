750 vehicles including tanks, jeeps, trucks used to mount action for Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1’

Mumbai, Nov 2 As the upcoming Prabhas-starrer action film ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ gears up for its release and sharpens its sword to battle it out against Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ at the box-office, it has been revealed that over 750 vehicles including tanks and jeeps were used for the film to bring alive the action extravaganza.

The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for the ‘K.G.F.’ franchise, and the teaser of the film promised it to be a pretty violent venture.

The source close to production informed: “Over 750 different vehicles including jeeps, tanks, trucks, etc were procured for the shoot of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire as there is a lot of on-ground action in the movie. It was as big as any big war sequence of any Hollywood movie.”

One of the most iconic action sequences of the Indian film industry was Yash’s raid of a police station with a heavy machine gun. Hence, the anticipation amongst the audience for ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ is high.

Produced by Hombale Films, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023 clashing with SRK’s immigration drama ‘Dunki’.

