80 terrorists arrested throughout Judea, Samaria, millions in terror funds confiscated

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's security forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria this week to thwart terrorism. During that time, 80 wanted terrorists were arrested and seven weapons were confiscated.

Also, more than seven million Shekels (USD 2 million) of terror funds were seized as part of an operation to confiscate terrorist funds. (ANI/TPS)

