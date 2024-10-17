9 Baloch citizens forcibly abducted by Pakistani authorities in the latest act of atrocities against the community

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 17 : Leading Baloch human rights organisation, The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) announced that in Pakistan's continued vindictive actions against the Baloch community, innocent students had been arrested by the Pak authorities.

The details of the incident were were shared on the social media platform X.

BYC said, "The intelligence agencies become vindictive after their security failures. The current surge in enforced disappearance is alarming particularly of the Baloch students in Punjab and Karachi. Baloch students whether studying in schools, colleges, universities and Madrassas are being enforcedly disappeared and kept in dark dungeons."

The 9 students were abducted on October 16 from Karachi. The students are enrolled in various courses such as law, sciences, and social sciences.

BYC asked for global action against the atrocities Baloch citizens continue to face at the hands of Pakistan's government.

" We call upon the global community, Human Rights organizations and media houses to take notice of this alarming increase in cases of enforced disappearances specially of the students. Their families are in constant pain and fear for their lives. Baloch nation must stand firm in the face of such violence and resist to end this brutal practice," the post noted.

Earlier on October 15, the BYC said, "Four Baloch youngsters were enforcedly disappeared today, 15 October, 2024. All are residents of Parom, Panjgur. They were in Karachi for hospital purposes and staying at a hotel in Saddar. According to the eye witnesses, the Police and agency personnel raided the hotel and detained the boys along with the hotel manager who was later released. Enforced disappearances have become commonplace occurrence in Balochistan perpetuating the genocide of the Baloch. We urge the international community and Human Rights organization to take notice of such inhumane practices against the Baloch."

Balochistan faces numerous ongoing issues deeply rooted in its historical, political, and socio-economic context.

The region is marked by reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture by state security forces. Activists and journalists who speak out against these abuses often face intimidation and harassment.

The Baloch people frequently feel excluded from political power and decision-making processes, with many local leaders advocating for greater autonomy and self-determination to address these grievances.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee or Balochistan Yakjehti Committee, is a human rights movement established in response to alleged state human rights abuses in Balochistan.

