Aafreen Dabestani on co-star Krishna Kaul: 'We've bonded during rehearsals, breaks'

New Delhi, Aug 14 Actress Aafreen Dabestani, who is new to the show 'Kumkum Bhagya' has formed strong bonds with her co-stars, and especially with Krishna Kaul.

'Kumkum Bhagya' has kept its audience hooked on to their television screens with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi's (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The viewers recently witnessed how Prachi got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) for the custody of her daughter Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi), and after that, Ranbir has agreed to marry Akshay's sister Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani).

While the whole family is preparing for their engagement ceremony, it looks like Aafreen and Krishna are having a gala time shooting together. The two end up spending lots of time with each other since they have been shooting most of the scenes together, enjoying each other's company and helping each other improve their scenes.

Their friendship has grown beautifully in the last one month and they enjoy hanging out together in their free time.

Talking about the same, Aafreen said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this show and have found amazing friends among my co-stars. My first scene was with Krishna, and he made me feel right at home from the start."

"The entire 'Kumkum Bhagya' family welcomed me warmly, and we've bonded during rehearsals and breaks, which has really helped our onscreen chemistry. It's a blessing to find such wonderful friends at work in such a short time."

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor