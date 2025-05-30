"Ab andar ghus ke marega": Sanjay Kumar Jha reiterates India's "new pproach" to terror in Jakarta

Jakarta (Indonesia), May 30 : All party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday while addressing the Indian diaspora in Jakarta reiterated India's new approach in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

"The new India will not just share information and data. If anything happens to the country, 'India ab andar ghus ke marega'...PM Modi said very clearly that this is the new normal. Our nation is progressing, and there is peace," said Jha.

He emphasised that terrorists' attempts to spread communal disharmony have failed, showcasing India's maturity in handling such incidents.

"The way terrorists targeted a particular community, their purpose was to spread communal disharmony in our country, but we are a mature nation. Even a small incident did not erupt... ," Jha said while addressing the diaspora.

He further stated that India's war against Pakistan was not over, and added that India would treat activities by Pakistan accordingly.

"Many people say that it is over, but it is not. India has cleared that any activity by Pakistan will be considered as an act of war against India and be treated accordingly... 140 billion Indians are one..." Jha said, addressing the Indian diaspora.

He further stated that the Pahalgam attack shook the entire world, a result of which India destroyed nine terror camps.

"The Pahalgam terror attack shook the entire world. We thought Pakistan would take action against it, but it didn't. So on May 7, India destroyed nine of their terror infrastructure... Pakistan tried to attack India on May 9; they attacked civilians in Poonch. In retaliation, India destroyed the Noor Khan air base and many other places... After which, their DGMO reached our DGMO and requested a ceasefire, to which we agreed..." he further added.

Member of the delegation, Salman Khurshid, stated that India was not greedy for Pakistan's territory and only had a vision on the future.

Khurshid further stated that India had bigger roles in the world.

"We are not greedy for their territory. Our vision is on our future....You see, here is mini India. It is complete hogwash if somebody says we call them. DGMO Pakistan called us. We showed restraint. We are not Pakistan, we are much larger than Pakistan. We have a bigger role in the world..." he added.

Member of the delegation Abhishek Banerjee stated that India's engagement with Pakistan would be on reclaiming PoK, further stating that terror and talks could not go together.

"This time when we engage with Pakistan we should engage with them on reclaiming PoK.... Terror and talks cannot go together. We have been engaging in Pakistan from last 50 years..." he stated.

He further stated that while India was not alone in it's fight against terrorism and had it's own diaspora, there was also enough proof in the world that Pakistan was promoting terrorism.

"In this war against terrorism, India in its fight is not alone, has its diaspora...It is not a issue of India's security. Cross border terrorism has become an imperative of entire world....There is enough proof in the public about Pakistan promoting terrorism," Banerjee said.

The delegation to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore is led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

