Abdullah bin Zayed participates in the coordination meeting of Arab foreign ministers

Amman [Jordan], November 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the coordination meeting of Arab foreign ministers and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which was held today in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to discuss developments in the region and efforts to enhance the response to the humanitarian crisis for civilians.

Their Foreign Ministers of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the State of Qatar, in addition to the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, participated in the meeting.

His Highness also participated in the joint meeting held by Arab foreign ministers with His Excellency Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America.

During the meeting, the position calling for an immediate ceasefire was emphasized, in addition to the importance of strengthening efforts to secure the immediate and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid to civilians.

Their Excellencies the Ministers also discussed the repercussions of the current situation and its danger to the security and stability of the region.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the priority of preserving the lives of all civilians from the consequences of extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region, noting that the current conditions require intensifying and accelerating the pace of efforts made to stop the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

His Highness also stressed the need to strengthen the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians affected by the current crisis and work to ensure a safe, sustainable and accelerated flow of relief and medical aid.

His Highness pointed out the importance of focusing on finding prospects for calm and easing tensions in a way that contributes to preventing the widening circle of instability witnessed in the region.

His Highness reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing the country's consistent approach to supporting the brotherly Palestinian people.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and His Excellency Ambassador Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

