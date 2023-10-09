Abhay Mahajan opens up on sharing traits with his character in upcoming Marathi show

Mumbai, Oct 9 Actor Abhay Mahajan, who is gearing up for the second season of the Marathi show ‘Shantit Kranti’, said that he shares quite a few traits with his character in the series.

The show follows Shreyas, Prasanna, and Dinar as they embark on some offbeat escapades. With an eclectic ensemble of characters in the show, each possesses their own unique quirks.

Talking about the uncanny connection with his character, Abhay Mahajan said: “Personally, I consider myself somewhat unpredictable and I have come to realise that even Shreyas has an extraordinary level of unpredictability. There are quite a few wacky traits he possesses; laughing at inappropriate situations is one of them. Interestingly, some of his traits are within me too.”

Apart from Abhay, the show also stars Alok Rajwade, Lalit Prabhakar, Mrinmayee Godbole, Priya Banerjee, and Priyadarshini Indalkar.

Abhay added: “There are times when I feel composed, life seems to be on track, and then, out of the blue, I do something utterly unpredictable, finding myself in unexpected situations. I scold myself and promise not to repeat them, but sooner or later, spontaneity and intuition take over again. It’s something that Shreyas and I share in common.”

Created by TVF, in association with BhaDiPa, and produced by Arunabh Kumar, ‘Shantit Kranti’ Season 2 is directed by Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn.

The show drops on October 13 on Sony LIV.

