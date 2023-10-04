Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone collaborates with Masdar City Free Zone to provide new growth opportunities for businesses

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Airports, has announced a new partnership with Masdar City Free Zone, a thriving business community and sustainability hub, located in Masdar City. The new agreement will enhance space offerings and end-to-end logistics services for businesses in both free zones.

The collaboration will mean that Masdar City Free Zone companies that establish operations within the Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone will have the opportunity to lease warehouse and manufacturing space. As a world-class logistics partner, ADAFZ will also provide free zone branch licences at zero cost with registration & licensing for all companies who will operate from ADAFZ logistics and industrial areas, in addition to premium services and other incentives. Businesses will be able to hold licenses in and benefit from, both free zones.

The joint efforts of ADAFZ and Masdar City Free Zone will help improve synergies and strategic partnerships between Abu Dhabi Free Zones and grow the free zone ecosystem in the Emirates.

The two parties finalised their collaboration with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, the world's largest energy event and exhibition.

Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Masdar City Free Zone moving forward. Real estate is an essential element of free zone operations, and we are excited about the opportunities to enhance services through our combined efforts. By working together, we can accomplish our shared vision of bolstering business integration within the free zone ecosystem, whilst ensuring more businesses benefit from the end-to-end logistics services we provide."

Mahmoud Al Hosani, Executive Director, Finance & Support Services, Masdar City, said: "This is an important expansion of our existing ecosystem. It's also an exciting opportunity for the 1000+ companies in our free zone that will now have the option of networking within another business community and utilizing free warehouse and manufacturing spaceall just minutes away from their existing offices. VOLTS, a clean energy storage start-up we invested in and supported through The Catalyst, our venture arm, is one of the companies currently beginning manufacturing operations in the Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone. We can't wait to see them expand and thrive even more."

ADAFZ has a diverse portfolio of warehouses and real estate offerings in different locations within three Airports, including Abu Dhabi International (AUH), Al Ain International (AAN) and Al Bateen Executive (AZI). The largest of these are located within the Abu Dhabi Logistics Park, which is situated near to Masdar Free Zone and will further boost collaboration. (ANI/WAM)

