Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets International Civil Aviation Authority Secretary General

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met the Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Authority Juan Carlos Salazar in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities to collaborate in civil aviation with the aim of enhancing safety, security, aviation efficiency and environmental protection, as well as ways to facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable aviation system. He also highlighted the importance of investing in new technology and advancing innovation to help build a sustainable future for the industry.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Eng. Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization; Eng. Saeef Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the International Civil Aviation Authority; and Eng. Maryam Al Balooshi, State Lead Negotiator for Aviation Climate Change. (ANI/WAM)

