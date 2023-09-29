Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, President of Serbia discuss bilateral relations

Belgrade [Serbia], September 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, to discuss opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Serbia to benefit both countries and their people.

The meeting took place during a welcome reception held today at the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade for Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation, as part of His Highness’ working visit to Serbia.

The Serbian President welcomed him and the accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at the visit, which marks a new step in the development of relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

His Highness expressed his delight at visiting Belgrade, and at meeting with the Serbian President.

He conveyed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality.

During the meeting, he conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Serbian President, and his good wishes for his health and happiness, as well as his compliments to the people of the Republic of Serbia to achieve ongoing progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that relations between the two countries are strong, characterised by close cooperation in various fields.

He highlighted that both countries share common ground in terms of goals and visions, especially in areas of economic development, and that this is helping to strengthen and expand their relations towards even broader horizons.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE is committed to championing peace and stability as fundamental pillars for development and economic growth.

He also highlighted that enhancing security and stability in the region and the world is an integral part of the UAE's policy in achieving sustainable development and prosperity for all.

The Serbian President requested that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi relay his greeting to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his warm wishes to the people of the UAE to achieve ongoing success.

The meeting, which was was also attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills Properties; also covered various aspects of collaboration, including culture, science, investment, and the economy, among other areas.

The attendees also discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation and develop joint business and development projects as part of a comprehensive economic partnership (CEPA) between the two countries. The importance of exploring additional investment opportunities was also emphasised, given that both countries offer a dynamic investment environment, as well as advanced resources and capabilities. (ANI/WAM)

