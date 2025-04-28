Abu Dhabi International Book Fair shapes future of publishing sector

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) serves as a platform to foresee the future of the publishing sector and its ongoing transformations, while also bolstering the presence of the Emirati publishing sector in regional and international forums. This is particularly evident through its attraction of approximately 1,400 publishing houses from 96 countries, creating a significant cultural and intellectual event that celebrates creators from across the globe.

During its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the Emirates Publishers Association is showcasing its efforts and unique initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the Emirati publishing sector and promoting its global reach.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Amira Bukadra, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Association, said the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has become a leading global event, bringing together numerous publishing houses from various parts of the world in a distinctive cultural and intellectual gathering.

She emphasised the Association's commitment to leveraging this significant platform, driven by its role as a key connector between Emirati publishers and their counterparts from various countries. She further noted the Association's work in raising awareness of its diverse initiatives and activities, as well as all pertinent developments within the publishing sector.

Bukadra explained that the Association actively participates in book fairs worldwide to highlight the achievements of the Emirati publishing sector and the creativity of Emirati writers, with the goal of strengthening the international presence of this vital industry.

The Association also implements the Publishers Training Programme, a pioneering initiative offering a comprehensive suite of training workshops for publishers both locally and regionally. This programme is conducted in collaboration with a distinguished group of experts, covering essential areas such as writing, publishing, distribution, editing, printing, and marketing.

Furthermore, the Association is also keen to adopt innovative strategies to support publishers and unlock new opportunities in regional and international markets.

The current edition of ADIBF features an important programme designed to support professionals in the publishing and content creation sector. This programme includes specialised workshops and discussion sessions that convene experts and professionals to share their insights on the latest trends in publishing, distribution, and creative marketing.

The programme aims to enhance professional competencies, facilitate the exchange of experiences, explore emerging opportunities, and introduce participants to modern tools that align with the industry's evolution. (ANI/WAM)

