Abu Dhabi recognised as Middle East’s leading destination for MICE events

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 9 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi has ranked first in the region for attracting the highest number of in-person meetings organised by international associations in 2022.

According to the report issued by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Abu Dhabi attracted more than 35 meetings organised by international associations last year. ADNEC Group and its partners in the public and private sectors have played a significant role in driving this achievement, which consolidates Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for major international events and conferences in the region.

According to the Association’s annual report, the UAE ranked first in the region and 35th in the world on the list of countries which hosted the highest number of conferences organised by international associations.

Last year, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre hosted 24 international conferences, including nine conferences that were held for the first time in the Middle East.

In 2022, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre hosted nine meetings organised by international associations and federations including the 6th World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) Congress 2022; the 37th World Veterinary Association Congress 2022, which was held for the first time in the Middle East; International Society of the Substance Use Professionals, held for the first time in the region; World chefs Congress & Expo 2022; The 48th annual conference of ISPAD - International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes Conference 2022; The World Union of Wholesale Markets Conference 2022; ISPAH Congress 2022; and the Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP) 2022.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Abu Dhabi’s leading position in the ICCA rankings across the region is a testament to the Emirate’s steady growth and standing as an ideal destination for hosting business events. We are proud of the key role that ADNEC Group has played in driving this achievement, offering platforms which promote knowledge exchange and elevating national capabilities. In doing so, the Group has contributed to cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for major conferences and events.”

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC, added, “ADNEC Group is steadfast in its commitment to hosting world-class conferences and employing modern facilities, advanced infrastructure, and high-quality services to ensure the conferences’ success. We will continue to explore cooperation opportunities with relevant stakeholders and work alongside them to drive Abu Dhabi’s economy through major events.”

ADNEC will continue to contribute to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as an exceptional global destination by deploying its modern facilities, advanced infrastructure, and talented workforce to provide unparalleled experiences for its guests and exhibitors.

In line with its continuous efforts to promote Abu Dhabi as an ideal destination for major conferences and meetings, ADNEC Group, in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, submitted bids to host more than 13 international conferences.

ADNEC Group, in cooperation with a prominent group of international companies specialised in research and organising major events and conferences, was tasked to work on conducting studies on the most prominent events and attracting them to the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This supports ADNEC Group’s efforts to promote knowledge exchange and develop its competencies in vital fields and sectors which have strategic significance to the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

