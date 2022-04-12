Adani Green shares up 5% as Co becomes 10th largest on BSE

New Delhi, April 12 Shares of Adani Green Energy surged over 5 per cent on an otherwise weak broader market.

On Tuesday, the shares of the company settled 5.1 per cent higher at Rs 2,800.

Notably, the Adani Group company became the 10th largest firm on the Bombay Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalisation.

Commonly referred to as market cap, market capitalisation is the aggregate valuation of the company based on its current share price and the total number of outstanding stocks.

Also, Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company's (IHC), investment of $2 billion in Adani Green Energy and two Adani Group companies supported the stock on Tuesday, said analysts.

So far in calendar year 2022, the investors in the Adani company accumulated over 100 per cent returns on their equities, data showed.

