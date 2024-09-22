ADFD launches first live radio programme about sustainability in UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 22 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has launched the first live radio programme about sustainability in the UAE, titled "Sustainable Awareness," coinciding with the country's initiative to continue making 2024 a "Year of Sustainability''.

The programme aims to raise awareness about environmental, social, and economic sustainability issues and highlights the UAE's strong track record of quality sustainable practices.

The programme also sheds light on the efforts of national institutions and their active role in fostering strategic partnerships with countries worldwide to address sustainability challenges and seek innovative solutions to support sustainable development goals, and accelerate the global transition to a green economy for a better future for all.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, "We express our happiness about launching the first live radio programme on sustainability in the UAE, aligning with the country's efforts to preserve its development legacy and in line with the Fund's strategic objectives in building a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come."

He added that "Sustainable Awareness" Programme is aimed at raising the local community's understanding of sustainability concepts and requirements while highlighting the UAE's heritage in this field.

"The educational programme aims to present best practices, quality initiatives, and developmental projects that support sustainable development goals, enriching Arabic studies and research with relevant information and knowledge about sustainability.''

The programme will be broadcast on Noor Dubai Radio, featuring a series of 13 episodes.

Each episode will cover various topics related to sustainability through inspiring dialogues and constructive discussions with officials, experts, and speakers in the field. The programme will also include a variety of cultural competitions related to sustainability, with valuable prizes provided by the Fund.

Through the programme, discussions will encompass the concept of sustainability across all sectors, the developmental legacy of ADFD, and its sustainable impact on community prosperity.

It will also address the role of national industries in supporting UAE export development policies and diversifying the local economy.

The programme will tackle climate change issues by reviewing global practices to mitigate its effects and transitioning to clean energy, focusing on the outcomes of the historic UAE Consensus and the success of COP28 in balancing development and climate action requirements.

A range of other topics will be also discussed in the programme. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor