Aditya A's 'Saj Ke' weaves enchanting tale of awe, love from a groom's view

New Delhi, Aug 8 After winning our hearts with his popular track 'Chaand Baaliyan', singer songwriter, and composer Aditya A is all set to weave a spellbinding tale of love and admiration in his new romantic pop sensation 'Saj Ke'.

'Saj Ke' beautifully narrates a tale of awe and love, where a man finds himself completely mesmerised as he watches the love of his life get ready for their big day. Unable to contain his emotions, he showers her with heartfelt compliments, expressing his deep love and admiration for her radiant beauty.

Speaking about the song, Aditya shared: " 'Saj Ke' holds a special place in my heart as it is a romantic track written from a guy’s perspective when he sees the girl of his dreams walk down the aisle. The feeling of being left speechless in admiration is truly special and untold."

With 'Saj Ke', Aditya presents a unique perspective, narrating the emotions of a man who is left speechless in admiration when he sees the woman of his dreams. Through his signature conversational lyrics and melodious composition, Aditya beautifully re-creates the enchanting magic of his previous hit, 'Chaand Baaliyan’.

"It’s the perfect song for any joyous occasion, from weddings to celebrations that will make us all want to dress up and sing along. I hope 'Saj Ke' strikes a chord with listeners and leaves a lasting impact," he added.

The song is a seamless blend of pop and romance, coupled with its mesmerising video and Aditya's soulful voice.

The video of 'Saj Ke' promises to be an enchanting visual experience, interweaving beautiful stills from an actual wedding, with shots of Aditya singing.

The video captures the essence of a couple's big day and showcases all the sweet, precious moments they share.

