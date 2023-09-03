Aditya Narayan credits Anu Malik for his first musical break in Bollywood

New Delhi, Sep 3 Singer Aditya Narayan recalled how musical maestro Anu Malik gave him his biggest break in Bollywood, and said that he is really grateful to him.

The singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has returned with a new season featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya as the host.

While, the judges have offered a few participants an opportunity to grab their big Bollywood breaks, decades ago, Anu Malik had also given a young Aditya his biggest break in Bollywood.

Aditya expressed his heartfelt gratitude for being able to share the screen with Anu Malik once again as he attributed his first significant breakthrough in the music industry to the title track of the popular movie ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’.

The 1995 romantic drama stars Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead. The music of the movie was given by Anu Malik. The title track ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ was sung by father-son duo Udit Narayan and Aditya. The song helped Aditya kickstart his musical career.

The host humbly credited a significant part of his success to Anu Malik's mentorship and guidance, emphasising that the young talent could also learn a lot from him and his fellow judges on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023’.

Talking about the same, Aditya said: “Anu sir stands amongst the living legends of the Indian music industry, and I feel honoured that we have collaborated on numerous occasions before this show.”

“He is undoubtedly one of the most exceptional composers and I cannot express my admiration for him in words. My journey to where I am today is greatly owed to Anu Malik Ji; it was through him that I secured my first major breakthrough in Bollywood. I am really grateful to you, Anu Ji,” shared the 36-year-old singer.

While, the show started off on a melodious note with contestants from across the country auditioning to get a position in the top 12 of the show, a few captivated the judges with their distinct voices and passion for singing.

For the first time ever, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ will give a chance to select contestants to release their singles even before the season ends via Zee Music Company.

The show airs on Zee TV.

