Afghan Al-Badr corps seizes large number of military equipment smuggled into Pakistan

The Afghan army forces from the Al-Badr corps seized a large number of military equipment being smuggled into Pakistan.

"Al-Badr Corps border forces seized a large number of military equipment being smuggled into Pakistan. The military equipment seized included a large number of weapons and a large quantity of ammunition," tweeted RTA World.

Pakistan is reportedly buying US military weapons amid fear that it may fall into the hands of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a new report has revealed.

The US weapons -- which were seized by the Taliban after American troops withdrawal --are being openly sold in shops by Afghan gun dealers who paid government soldiers and Taliban members for guns and ammunition, The New York Times reported.

Under a US training and assistance programme -- that had cost American taxpayers more than USD 83 billion through two decades of war -- the equipment was originally provided to the Afghan security forces, the report had said.

After the US troops left Afghanistan, the Taliban amassed a large number of weapons. Pentagon officials earlier had pointed out that advanced weaponry was disabled before troops left, but thousands of weapons were still available for the Taliban, according to the NYT report.

Meanwhile, top military officers in India feel that these weapons would be first used for violence in Pakistan itself by the ISI-bred terrorist groups before they are able to make their way to India.

Senior military officers said the weapons are expected to be provided to terror groups operating in India as well but the security forces are fully prepared to tackle those who would attempt to use them.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor