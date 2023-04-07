Afghanistan: Campaign to round up beggars launched

Kabul [Afghstan], April 7 : Officials in Afghstan's Balkh have launched a campaign to round up beggars in Mazar-e-Sharif city and other parts of the country's northern province, TOLO News reported.

The officials said the beggars would be provided with 2,000 Afs per month after the completion of the process.

"If they are really poor and vulnerable, we will provide them with 2,000 Afs per month," said Noor-ul-Huda Abu Idris, the deputy governor of Balkh under the caretaker Taliban regime, as quoted by TOLO News.

Faizullah Faizi, Head of the commission to round up beggars, said, "There could be some fake beggars and there could be real beggars. This will be distinguished in the future because this commission is formed for this purpose."

Some beggars in Mazar-e-Sharif City expressed happiness over the campaign and said they needed assistance.

"It has been 15 years that I am begging for a loaf of bread. If the government and international orgzations provide me with something, I would not do it anymore," said Ghafar, a beggar.

"I cannot purchase even one kilogram of oil. If they help me, I would be happy," said Shah Gul, another beggar.

Mazar-e-Sharif residents said that collecting beggars can help with security and discipline in the city.

"This is a good step to round up the beggars. They should be provided with a salary. If this happens, they will live in prosperity and the city will also be disciplined," said Mohammad Haroon, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif, as quoted by TOLO News.

The process to round up beggars across Afghstan has been conducted in many provinces of the country, including the capital city, Kabul.

