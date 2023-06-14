Afghanistan: Drug processing lab destroyed, 2 arrested in Baghlan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 14 : Afghan counter-narcotics officers destroyed two drug processing facilities and detained two people they believed to be involved in the illegal drug trade in the northern province of Baghlan, reported Khaama Press.

According to the provincial police, the operations were initiated during late hours on Sunday in the Tala-o-Barfak district of Baghlan province.

According to Khaama Press, the police said in its statement that various drugs and ingredients used to produce heroin were discovered during the operations and destroyed.

Last week, the police destroyed a drug processing lab and arrested two people suspected of being in drug trade in Badakhshan province as well.

Afghanistan has been among the world's top illicit drug-producing countries. There are scores of drug addicts currently on the streets.

Taliban so far have a crackdown on small drug dealers but big dealers have been largely given a free pass.

