After son, Israel war cabinet minister Eisenkot loses nephew in Gaza war

Tel Aviv, Dec 10 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the death of Maor Cohen Eisenkot, a soldier with Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade, and nephew of the Israel war cabinet Minister and former Chief of IDF, Gadi Eisenkot, who has just lost his son in the fight against Hamas.

Gadi Eisenkot lost his son Gal Meir Eisenkot when he was killled in Northern Gaza two days before.

The deceased Maor Cohen Eisenkot was serving on regular military duty and is the son of Gadi Eisenkot's sister Sharon Eisenkot and Michael Mishel Cohen.

Maor fell together with Staff sergeant Jonatan Dean Haim, Jr., when an explosive device detonated in a mosque.

The IDF in a statement said that in that incident, two soldiers were also injured.

