Ali Al Nuaimi meets Secretary for International Relations of Brazil's Workers' Party

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Secretary for International Relations of the Workers' Party of Brazil, Romenio Pereira, at the FNC's headquarters.

During the meeting, Al Nuaimi highlighted the deep-rooted strategic ties between the UAE and Brazil in all vital sectors due to the support of their leadership.

Pereira highlighted his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE across various fields. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor