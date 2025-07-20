All eyes on ruling coalition as Japan goes for Upper House Polls

Tokyo [Japan], July 20 : Voting has begun in Japan's House of Councillors election, as all eyes are on whether the ruling coalition will be able to maintain its majority amid growing public frustration over rising prices support for emerging parties, Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

As per Kyodo News, the outcomes of this election will be a deciding factor for the fate of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government. A failure to retain control of the upper house would make parliamentary deliberations even more difficult and could potentially cost him the premiership.

125 seats are contested this election cycle. PM Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) needs to win at least 50 to keep its majority in the 248-member Upper House. The party currently holds 75 seats in the other half of the chamber that is not being contested on Sunday.

As per Kyodo News, the members of the Upper House serve a fixed tenure of 6 years, unlike those in the House of Representatives, which can be dissolved by the Prime Minister. In Japan, half of the Upper House members are replaced in elections held every three years so as to prevent a complete turnover.

Of the 125 seats up for grabs, 1 will be filled for vacancy, 75 will be chosen in electoral districts and 50 through proportional representation. Around 520 candidates are vying for the seats.

Pre-election media polls have painted a bleak picture for the ruling coalition LDP of PM Ishiba and the Komeito party, while smaller opposition forces are expected to gain strength. During the campaign period, debate intensified over a possible cut in consumption tax and policies concerning foreigners.

According to NHK World Japan, prominent issues revolving around these elections are the rising cost of living, which is at the forefront. Other major matters are social security, population decline and foreign policy issues.

It was reported that the Japanese Prime Minister spent the 17-day campaign to secure a vote of confidence in his administration, as Japan faces a several challenges, others being defending national interests in tariff negotiations with the United States.

Opposition parties, such as the Democratic Party for the People and the Japan Innovation Party, are united in their call to reduce or abolish the politically sensitive consumption tax to support inflation-plagued households, Kyodo News reported.

As per Kyodo News, the populist Sanseito party has been using social media to attract younger voters, and is being seen as a potential game-changer in the election, with media polls suggesting that the minor group, known for its nationalistic platform, has seen a surge in its popularity. Its "Japanese First" slogan has struck a chord with conservatives, although its hardline stance on foreigners has drawn criticism as being xenophobic.

