All-party delegation led by Tharoor receives warm welcome in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], June 1 : All-Party delegation leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday arrived at Brasilia, where he was accorded a warm welcome.

The delegation was received at the airport by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Brazil.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a member of the All-Party Delegation said in a post on X, "Just landed in Brasilia, Brazil in the early hours of Sunday as part of Indian parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor to Americas!"

"Arrived in Brasilia near 1 AM, to a warm welcome from our Embassy, currently headed by a charge d'affaires since the Ambassador-designate only arrives after our departure," Tharoor said.

Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya said he looked forward to engagements in Brazil.

"After a day full of travel, our delegation has reached Brasilia, Brazil midnight now. The last week has been hectic but greatly productive. Looking forward to the next two days of work here," he stated in a post on X.

As part of India's ongoing efforts to foster international cooperation in the global fight against terrorism. particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor and the country's sustained sustained campaign against cross-border terrorism, a high-level All-Party Parliamentary Delegation has arrived in the Federative Republic of Brazil for an official visit from June 1-2, a statement by the Indian Embassy in Brazil said.

The delegation is led by Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. The nine-member delegation includes Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, reflecting the vibrant and inclusive democratic character of India. The delegation comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

During the course of their visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet senior Brazilian dignitaries, including Ambassador Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor of the Special Advisory Office of the President, Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary General of Foreign Affairs, the India-Brazil Friendship Front in the Federal Senate, led by Senator Nelson Trad and Federal Deputy Filipe Barros, President, Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense, as per the statement.

These engagements will provide an opportunity for the Indian delegation to brief Brazilian counterparts on recent developments in India, particularly in the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation will convey India's strong national consensus and resolute stance in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming the country's policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism.

