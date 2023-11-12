Almost half of Asia-Pacific companies exploring GenAI use cases

New Delhi, Nov 12 Almost half (43 per cent) of organisations in the Asia-Pacific region are currently exploring potential Generative AI use cases, with 55 per cent of financial organisations and telecom firms investing in GenAI technology in 2023.

With the digital-first mindset gaining momentum in Asia/Pacific, businesses are seeking innovative solutions to enhance operations.

GenAI stands out as a pivotal technology, offering companies the means to mitigate risks, boost efficiency, and improve overall productivity, according to a latest IDC report.

Generative AI is gaining popularity in IT operations and IT service management, particularly in cost-sensitive Asia/Pacific environments.

This technology offers automation of ITOps tasks, reducing operational costs and optimising resources.

The Asia-Pacific region, which includes mature economies like Australia, Japan, and Singapore, and rapidly growing markets like India and China, has diverse IT requirements and issues.

In growing economies, generative AI plays a vital role in facilitating scalable ITOps.

"Generative AI can increase the overall productivity of ITOps teams by streamlining ITOps workflows, lowering operational expenses, and increasing system dependability,” said Dhiraj Badgujar, senior research manager, Digital Innovation Practice and xOps Program, IDC Asia/Pacific.

However, GenAI systems must be properly implemented to ensure that they correspond with enterprise goals and that adequate guardrails are in place to manage unanticipated events, he added.

As enterprises in the region embrace hybrid cloud and multicloud settings, GenAI will be used to manage these complex infrastructures.

GenAI models will evolve in complexity and quality, likely integrating with IoT and edge computing to enhance data collection and analysis, said the report.

