Amazon's genAI 'Review Highlights' lets users make informed purchase decisions

New Delhi, Dec 12 Amazon on Tuesday launched a new feature -- AI-generated Review Highlights, that provides a short paragraph right on the product detail page highlighting the product features and customer sentiment frequently mentioned across written reviews.

This feature will empower customers with enhanced product insights, enabling them to make informed purchase decisions with greater ease and confidence.

"The introduction of AI-generated Review Highlights marks a step forward in our efforts to empower customers with the information they need to make informed decisions," Kishore Thota, Director, Shopping Experience, India & Emerging Markets, Amazon, said in a statement.

The feature facilitates easy navigation to specific reviews that address particular product attributes. For instance, a customer interested in understanding the ease of use of a product can tap to see the number of positive and negative mentions for "ease of use" and representative reviews, the company said.

"Our ultimate goal is to simplify the review submission process, combat fake reviews, introduce new content types, and utilise AI to highlight key insights, ensuring that customers can confidently navigate their purchase decisions," Thota said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor