AMD unveils fintech accelerator card for e-trading at nanosecond speed

San Francisco, Sep 28 Chip-making giant AMD has unveiled a new fintech accelerator card -- Alveo UL3524, designed for ultra-low latency electronic trading applications.

Already deployed by leading trading firms and enabling multiple solution partner offerings, the Alveo UL3524 provides proprietary traders, market makers, hedge funds, brokerages, and exchanges with a state-of-the-art FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) platform for electronic trading at nanosecond (ns) speed, the company said.

The accelerator card is currently in production and shipping to global financial services customers.

“The Alveo UL3524 accelerator card is powered by the lowest latency FPGA transceiver from AMD -- purpose-built to give our fintech customers an unprecedented competitive advantage in financial markets,” Hamid Salehi, director of product marketing at AMD, said in a statement.

The Alveo UL3254 is built to accelerate custom trading algorithms in hardware, where traders can tailor their design to evolving strategies and market conditions.

Featuring 64 ultra-low latency transceivers, 780K LUTs of FPGA fabric, and 1,680 DSP slices of compute, the Alveo UL3254 is built to accelerate custom trading algorithms in hardware, where traders can tailor their design to evolving strategies and market conditions, according to the company.

Moreover, the Alveo UL3524 and purpose-built FPGA technology are enabling strategic partners to build custom solutions and infrastructure for the fintech market.

Currently available partner solutions include offerings from an IT service management company Alpha Data, Exegy (provider of real-time market data), and Hypertec (provider of IT solutions and services for enterprise).

