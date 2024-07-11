American Airlines Flight Aborts Takeoff at Tampa International Airport in Florida After Tire Blows on Runway; Watch Video

An American Airlines flight was aborted during takeoff at Tampa International Airport in the US state of Florida after one of the aircraft's tyres blew out on the runway.

American Airlines Flight 590, which was set to head to Phoenix, "experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off," American Airlines said in a statement reported by NBC News. The Tampa International Airport said the incident occurred around 8 am.

JUST IN: American Airlines flight 590 out of Tampa, Florida narrowly avoids disaster after multiple tires blow out during takeoff.



As the plane was picking up speed and seconds away from liftoff, the tires blew out.



A video of the tragic incident is now making rounds on social media. In the video, one of the back tyres appears to break apart and start smoking as the plane picks up speed seconds away from liftoff. The plane then immediately slows down and cancels the takeoff.

According to the reports, there were injuries reported in the incident and all 176 passengers on board were safely deplaned before being bussed back to the terminal.