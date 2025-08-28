American ex-defence contractor indicted in Germany for espionage attempt on behalf of China

Berlin [Germany] August 28 : Germany's federal prosecutor's office has indicted an American national accused of attempting to provide sensitive US military information to Chinese intelligence services, The Epoch Times reported.

The suspect, identified under German privacy laws only as Martin D., has been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest at Frankfurt Airport in November 2024. Prosecutors allege that during the summer of 2024, the former US Defence Department contractor reached out multiple times to Chinese state agencies, offering access to information considered vital to U.S. national security.

According to the prosecutor's office, Martin D. demonstrated a clear willingness to engage in espionage activities for Beijing, which German authorities classified as a "particularly serious case." The official indictment was filed on August 13, underscoring the severity of the allegations, The Epoch Times noted.

Court filings reveal that the accused worked as a civilian contractor for the U.S. Department of Defence between 2017 and 2023, and since 2020, had been stationed at a U.S. military base in Germany. This position, prosecutors argue, provided him access to sensitive defence-related material, raising concerns over how much information may have been compromised.

The arrest and subsequent charges come against the backdrop of growing Western concerns about Chinese intelligence-gathering operations. Both the United States and its allies, including Germany, have issued repeated warnings about Beijing's efforts to infiltrate defence institutions and recruit individuals with insider access.

Security analysts told The Epoch Times that the case highlights not only the vulnerability of defence contractors but also the persistence of Chinese espionage strategies targeting Western military infrastructure. They warned that such attempts represent a long-term challenge for NATO allies operating bases across Europe.

The trial is expected to proceed later this year in a federal court. The prosecutor's office has emphasised that the charges mark one of the most serious espionage-related indictments involving an American national on German soil in recent years, The Epoch Times stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor