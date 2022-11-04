Amit Dasgupta appointed as a member in the Order of Australia

Amit Dasgupta on Thursday was appointed as an Honorary Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM) for his service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship.

"Congratulations Mr Amit Dasgupta AM for your appointment as an Honorary Member, General Division, Order of Australia (AM). Honoured to confer this award, on behalf of Australia's Governor-General, to @amit_adg for his longstanding contribution to the Australia-India bilateral relationship," tweeted Sarah Storey, Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India.

Dasgupta is a tireless promoter of Australia-India relations, challenging the nations' governments and people to realise the underlying potential of a stronger bilateral relationship.

"At a complete loss for words! Overwhelming and humbling to receive such a great and extraordinary honour. Thank you for the wonderful ceremony! Deeply touched," tweeted Dasgupta.

As Consul-General of India to Australia from 2009 to 2012, Dasgupta was a staunch advocate for the principles of multiculturalism, which underpins contemporary Australia.

During this period, attacks against Indian students threatened Australia's international reputation. Dasgupta's personal efforts assisted in diffusing tensions and reassuring the Indian diaspora.

Dasgupta was instrumental in establishing the Australia-India Youth Dialogue. Now in its second decade, the Dialogue is a permanent fixture of the bilateral relationship and fosters connections between Australian and Indian young people.

Dasgupta continues to advance relations between the two countries as a Distinguished Fellow of the Australia India Institute, a Senior Fellow at the Society for Policy Studies, and the Inaugural Country Director of the University of New South Wales since 2016.

Dasgupta's deep and longstanding service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship is commendable and worthy of formal national recognition through his appointment as an Honorary Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM)

There are a number of different Australian Honours Awards which are awarded for different reasons. The main Australian honour is the Order of Australia which confers the highest recognition for outstanding achievement and service.

( With inputs from ANI )

