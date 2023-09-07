Ankit Bathla, Shaily Priya open up about their Janmashtami celebration

New Delhi, Sep 7 Actors Ankit Bathla and Shaily Priya have extended their greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami, and spoke about the teachings of the Geeta that they follow.

Shaily plays the character of Shraddha in 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se'. Talking about the festivities, she said: "From dawn's fasting to midnight aarti, these traditions have been an integral part of my life since childhood. It's a joy to welcome the divine presence of Ladoo Gopal into our home, lovingly dressing him in tiny garments, gently swaying him on a swing, and adorning our shrine with fragrant flowers and vibrant peacock feathers."

"The teachings of the Geeta and the timeless wisdom of Lord Krishna have been my guiding stars. Among these teachings, 'Karmanye Vadhikaraste' holds a special place, inspiring me to embrace life's journey with purpose, drawing strength and profound wisdom from these ageless lessons," added the actress.

Ankit plays Yash Garg in 'Kundali Milan'.

Speaking of Janmashtami, he said: "It has always held a special place in my heart, and it's a festival I've cherished since my childhood. Back then, I used to don the avatar of Shree Krishna, and it was a delight to have everyone come for the pooja and feed me Makhan, creating beautiful memories.While I may miss the traditional 'dhaniye ka prasad' and 'atta ka prasad' in Mumbai, I'm fortunate that a friend here continues the tradition, allowing me to relive those moments."

"This year, I'm feeling blessed as the show I'm working on is 'Kundali Milan', which is based in Mathura, and Laddoo Gopal is a constant presence on set. So, there's nothing special I need to do; we'll all shoot together and offer our prayers to Gopal. We even have a beautiful Radha and Krishna temple on set, which adds to the divine ambiance. My childhood inclination towards Lord Krishna continues, and instead of saying hello or hi, I've always preferred greeting with 'Radhe Radhe'. It's a way of expressing my deep connection with him," he added.

In the current track of 'Kundali Milan', Yash is developing hatred towards Anjali (played by Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi) through misunderstandings created by Aditya and is going through a mental trauma. Anjali now knows what Aditya is doing to Yash’s mental state intentionally. She is completely dedicated to bring truth in front of family, but Aditya and Richa (played by Prachi Bohra) have joined hands to separate both Anjali and Yash.

Aditya will convince Yash to let her stay in the house coming in the good books. Richa will be coming as a negative character in front of Anjali whereas Anjali has been isolated and thrown aloof as per Richa's plan. Soon, on Richa's birthday Anjali will discover that DM Madhu is her own mother Sudha Tiwari.

On the other hand, in the current track of 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se', after a very tensed week, the family is now celebrating Janmashtami today where Abhay has become the Krishna and Shraddha has become his Radha and all their daughters and everyone is dressed up beautifully in traditional attires and Abhay and Varun have a competition of breaking the handi where Abhay wins.

Both the shows air on Shemaroo Umang.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor