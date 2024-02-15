Another blow to Imran Khan's PTI as Independent winner joins PPP

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 15 : In a further blow to former PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Ameer Muhammad Khan, who won PP-89 from Bhakkar, has joined the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Dawn reported.

The party's media cell, in a post on X, said that the decision was taken after he met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

The statement also said that other party leaders, including Shahid Hasan Khan and Chaudhry Hayat Mehmood, were also present.

Amir won the seat on a PTI ticket in the 2018 general elections, according to Dawn.

Less than a week after emerging victorious in the polls on a Sindh Assembly seat in Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-backed independent candidate Ejaz Swati also switched sides and announced on Wednesday joining the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Swati had won from PS-88 in district Malir. He is also the district president of the PTI.

In a video statement, the MPA-elect said that after winning the election, he discussed the situation with his elders and people of the constituency and then decided to join the PPP for the sake of his constituents, Dawn reported.

"I have decided to join the PPP for the development and prosperity of my constituency and its people," he said, adding, "I have made this decision unconditionally. I hope the PPP and its leadership would meet the promise and initiate development schemes and projects in my area. I would always remain committed to my cause of serving the people of my constituency."

Earlier, on February 11, Waseem Qadir, the candidate backed by Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who emerged victorious in Lahore's NA-121 constituency, has officially joined Nawaz Sharif's party Pakistan Muslim League (N), Geo News reported.

In a video shared by the party, Qadir, standing alongside PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, declared, "I have come back to my home."

"Waseem Qadir, the successful independent candidate from National Assembly Constituency NA-121 Lahore, officially announced his joining of Pakistan Muslim League (N)," said PML-N in a post on X.

Earlier in the day PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan said that former Pak PM Imran Khan had nominated Omer Ayub as the candidate for prime minister while Mian Aslam Iqbal was picked for the slot of Punjab chief minister, Dawn reported.

The development came as Barrister Gohar and other PTI leaders held a raft of meetings with the incarcerated party chief at Adiala Jail to discuss the current political scenario.

With post-election deal-making in high gear, the PTI like all other political parties is weighing its options, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor