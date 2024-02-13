Another Sikh separatist's house hit by gunfire in Canada

Toronto, Feb 13 The house of a Sikh separatist, associated with pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who is a designated terrorist in India, has been hit by gunfire in Canada's Ontario province, a media report said.

The incident comes just days after multiple shots were fired at the Surrey home of Simranjeet Singh -- a "friend" of banned Khalistan Tiger Force leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia last year.

According to The Guardian, a bullet hole was found in the window of an unfinished house, belonging to Khalistan supporter Inderjit Singh Gosal, in Brampton on Monday.

While no injuries were reported, the Peel Regional police could not rule out that more shots were fired at the house.

But they confirmed that a single bullet hole had been found with Constable Tyler Bell-Morena of Peel Regional Police saying it is "too early" to link the shooting to Gosal's role in the Khalistan movement.

Gosal recently announced that a pro-Khalistan rally would be held outside the Indian consulate in Toronto on February 17.

According to the report, Gosal works closely with Pannun, who is the chief legal counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice and was the target of a foiled assassination bid in the US.

The shooting incidents come just as India and Canada accused each other of interfering in their "internal affairs".

Recently, Canada named India as a "foreign threat" that could potentially interfere in their elections, months after they accused New Delhi of playing a role in the killing Nijjar on Canadian soil in June last year.

India categorically denied the allegation levelled by Canadian agencies of "interference" as "absurd" and "motivated".

Further, India said that it is Canada that has been interfering in India's internal affairs. India has time and again asserted that the "core issue" with Canada is the space it gives to separatists, terrorists, and anti-India elements on its soil.

"It is not the government of India's policy to interfere in democratic processes of other countries. In fact, quite on the reverse, it is Canada which has been interfering in our internal affairs," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

