Anupam Kher misses late Satish Kaushik 'little extra' on Friendship Day

Mumbai, Aug 6 On the occasion of Friendship Day, veteran actor Anupam Kher said that he misses his late best friend Satish Kaushik a "little extra today".

Anupam took to Instagram, where he posted a picture featuring Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and himself.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Happy Friendship Day! Missing Satish a little extra today!"

The veteran actor-filmmaker Satish passed away on March 9 after suffering a heart attack.

Anupam often misses his friend and even spends time with his daughter.

Satish's last work include 'Guns And Gulaabs', which is inspired by the "Misfits of the World", the series mixes the nostalgic tales of romance, of the 90s, with crime.

It is scheduled for release on August 18, 2023 via Netflix.

The show also features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah.

He will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency', which stars Kangana as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, follows the events of the state of Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975, which is considered to be one of the darkest periods in Independent India as all civil rights including the press freedom were curbed.

Anupam recently announced that he will be seen playing the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore. The makers will announce the name of the film on August 24.

He also has Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology film ‘Metro…In Dino’. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29.

