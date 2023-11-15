Apple reveals finalists for the App Store Award 2023

San Francisco, Nov 15 Apple has revealed the finalists for the App Store Awards 2023, highlighting standout apps chosen by the company's editorial team.

The tech giant picked nearly 40 apps and games to showcase across 10 different categories -- for their excellence, inventiveness, and technical achievement in apps and games.

App Store Award winners will be selected from this year’s outstanding group of finalists and will be announced in the coming weeks.

"These finalists are all incredibly talented and have put enormous effort into creating these great apps and games. We are inspired by their accomplishments and look forward to announcing the winners of the App Store Awards later this month," said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow.

Finalists in the iPhone App of the Year category include AllTrails, Duolingo, and Flighty, which helped users discover more ways to explore and learn new skills.

Finalists in the iPhone Game of the Year category include Afterplace, Honkai: Star Rail, and Vampire Survivors, which invited players to new adventures with lush graphics on the iPhone.

Moreover, the tech giant selected Concepts, DaVinci Resolve, and Pret-a-Makeup as finalists in the iPad App of the Year category, which helped users tap into their creativity through multiple mediums.

Eggy Party, Lost in Play, and Pocket City 2 were selected as finalists in the iPad Game of the Year category.

Mac App of the Year finalists include Linearity Curve, Photomator, and Portal, which inspired focus and creativity for users.

ELEX II, Lies of P, and Return to Monkey Island were selected as finalists in the Mac Game of the Year category.

Apple Watch App of the Year finalists include Planny, SmartGym, and Tide Guide, which made it even easier to get all the information users need right from their wrist.

Finalists in the Apple TV App of the Year category include Bugsnax, FitOn, and MUBI, which brought stunning experiences to the biggest screen in the home.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year finalists include Cityscapes, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and stitch., which delivered endless entertainment this year.

