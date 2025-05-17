Arab Economic and Social Development Summit kicks off in Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], May 17 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Economic and Social Development Summit kicked off in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.

The summit will focus on priority economic and social issues at the Arab level, most notably strengthening Arab integration mechanisms and supporting sustainable development efforts in member states.

Arab leaders will discuss the Arab Food Security Strategy, developments in the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, and the completion of requirements for establishing the Arab Customs Union. It will also examine the implementation plan for the Arab Water Security Strategy in the Arab region to address future challenges and requirements for sustainable development.

The summit will also address a number of initiatives and proposals presented by Iraq to enhance joint Arab economic action.

Agenda will also include the Mauritanian President's Blue Economy Initiative, the Arab League Secretary-General's Initiative entitled "The Arab Artificial Intelligence Initiative: Towards Technological Leadership and Sustainable Development", and The Arab Strategy for Food Security until 203.

This is the first time that the regular and development Arab summits have been held simultaneously, after the mechanism for simultaneous holding of the two summits was approved at the Arab Summit held in Algeria in November 2022. (ANI/WAM)

