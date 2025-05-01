Arab League chief urges intensified efforts to end Sudan armed conflict

Cairo, May 1 Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has called for heightened international and regional efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Sudan and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to affected areas.

In a meeting in Cairo with UN Secretary-General's envoy to Sudan Ramtane Lamamra on Wednesday, he stressed the pan-Arab body's "firm stance backing the Sudanese people and legitimate aspirations to security, peace, and sustainable development".

He stressed the importance of preserving Sudan's unity, both in terms of people and territory, safeguarding national institutions, preventing foreign interference, and launching an inclusive political process that represents all Sudanese factions.

For his part, Lamamra reviewed a UN action plan for the coming period and the challenges that impeded the diplomatic efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

He emphasised the need for coordination between the AL and the UN to enhance the effectiveness of global initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis.

The two sides also discussed the latest political and field developments in Sudan, and efforts to achieve peace and end war, the AL said in a statement.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The International Organisation for Migration estimates that the conflict has displaced more than 15 million people, both within Sudan and abroad.

Aboul Gheit emphasised the importance of supporting any initiative to find a solution for the Sudanese state, while speaking during a meeting in Cairo with a delegation of the Sudanese Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces — known as Taqaddum — led by former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Hamdok presented a plan for achieving a ceasefire and political process through an inclusive Sudanese dialogue to protect Sudan, save lives, and maintain progress.

He expressed gratitude to the Secretary-General for the initiative taken on March 5 calling the various Sudanese parties in the conflict and urging a truce during Ramadan.

The head of the Arab League had already called on the warring parties to reach a ceasefire agreement before the holy month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor