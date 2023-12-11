Arjun Kapoor used 'handcuffs' for off screen roleplay

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Arjun Kapoor shared that he has used handcuffs for his off screen roleplay while chatting with filmmaker Karan Johar on his show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 8.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun are set to grace the couch for the upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan'.

Asking on everybody’s mind, Karan said: “Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday”

Aditya quickly replied, “Ask me no secrets, I will tell you no lies”

Getting personal in the coffee shots round, Karan asked, "Take a shot if you have dressed up from some offscreen roleplay."

“Handcuffs” replied Arjun.

Making the rapid fire more saucy, Karan asked “If you were stuck in a life with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?”

“Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata” quipped Arjun.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is on Disney+ Hotstar.

