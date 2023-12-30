Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito have a ‘Twins’ reunion

Los Angeles, Dec 30 Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared a photo on his Instagram posing with his ‘Twins’ co-star Danny DeVito, 79, and DeVito's daughter Lucy DeVito, 40, on the set of their Broadway play ‘I Need That’.

"My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in ‘I Need That’," Schwarzenegger wrote in a caption to the photo, reports People magazine.

Arnold further mentioned: “He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute - one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can’t wait to work together again.”

Schwarzenegger and DeVito famously co-starred in 1988's ‘Twins’, a buddy comedy that centred around the pair as genetically engineered fraternal twins separated at birth.

The movie grossed $111 million at the domestic box office upon its release and was the fifth highest-grossing film released that year, per Box Office Mojo.

As per People, the pair have a forthcoming sequel to the movie titled ‘Triplets’ in the works, though the project was delayed after the original movie's director Ivan Reitman died at 75 in February 2022. Reitman was set to return for the sequel, which would involve the brothers discovering they are triplets.

Eddie Murphy was reportedly attached to join the sequel's cast, with Tracy Morgan more recently reportedly set to take the new part.

In May, Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter that the Twins sequel project was no longer happening and that Reitman's son Jason Reitman "literally stopped the project when his father died.”

At the time, the movie star and former California governor said he and DeVito were developing a separate project instead, telling the outlet that his two-time c-ostar (they also collaborated with Ivan Reitman on 1994's ‘Junior’) is, "so much fun to work with and so talented."

