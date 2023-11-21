Ashutosh Kulkarni on playing ‘Krishna Bihari Vajpayee’ in ‘Atal’: ‘There’s a lot to tell about him’

Lucknow, Nov 21 Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni, who was present here for the launch of the upcoming show ‘Atal’, has opened up on his character, sharing how the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is still present in our hearts.

Ashutosh will be seen playing Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, father of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vyom Thakkar plays the role of young Atal, while Neha Joshi will be seen as Krishna Devi Vajpayee (Atal’s mother).

Opening up about his character, Ashutosh said: “Atal ji is still there is our hearts, not because of the politics, but because of his personality, and the motivation he gave to all of us. How Atal ji became Atal ji, and what qualities he had in himself from his father, this is best portrayed in the show, because we are also finding them.”

The actor shared: “There is a lot to tell about Krishna Bihari Vajpayee. He was a learned man -- Sanskrit, Hindi, English, he knew all the languages. He later became a headmaster in a school. When he reached to the age of 50, then he took admission in Law with Atal ji. He studied with Atal ji, and passed the examination.”

Known for projects like ‘Miss Match’, ‘Anubandh’ etc, Ashutosh said: “So, a person with these thoughts, one who sees his dreams through their children- a father, who himself has struggled - this is Krishna Bihari Vajpayee.”

The actor commented: “It is a proud moment for me to portray young Atal’s father on screen. In 1930, Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, a devout educator and nationalist, led a Brahmin household with four sons and three daughters.”

“His aspirations for his family are deeply rooted in education, emphasising the mastery of English, academic excellence, and the pursuit of government employment,” he added.

The show also stars Milind Dastane as the grandfather ‘Shyam Lal Vajpayee’, Rahul Jethva as the elder brother, ‘Awadh Bihari Vajpayee’, Aarya Joshi as Sister-in-law, ‘Awadh’s wife’ Priyanshu Gandhi as ‘Sada Bihari Vajpayee’; Saksham Shringirishi as ‘Prem Bihari Vajpayee’, and Alina as ‘Urmila Bihari Vajpayee’, Aline as ‘Kamla Bihari Vajpayee’, among others.

Produced by Euphoria Productions, ‘Atal’ will deep dive into the formative years of the leader, who played a pivotal role in shaping India's destiny. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show will delve into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was.

The storyline will highlight his relationship with his mother, who deeply influenced his beliefs, values and thinking. On one hand, India was facing slavery under British rule and on the other, it was facing internal strife and division of wealth, caste, and discrimination. A dream envisioned by Atal's mother of a united India was a dream he deeply cherished.

It unfolds the inspiring story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a boy from humble beginnings who became one of India's most prominent leaders.

The show will premiere on December 5 on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor