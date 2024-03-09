Asif Zardari set to take oath as Pakistan's 14th President tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 9 : After the successful presidential election, President-elect Asif Zardari is scheduled to take the oath of office at the prestigious President's House on Sunday, as reported by Samaa TV.

After taking the oath, Asif Zardari will officially assume the role of the 14th President of Pakistan.

According to Samaa TV, the ceremony will take place at the esteemed President's House, commencing at 4 pm.

"Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, will administer the oath of office to President-elect Zardari, marking a key moment in the country's democratic journey."

Preparations for this significant event are underway, with the President's House extending invitations to esteemed guests, as per Samaa TV.

As the nation eagerly awaits the swearing-in ceremony, the event symbolizes a significant transition of power and underscores Pakistan's commitment to democratic principles.

Asif Zardari's appointment as president signifies a crucial moment in Pakistan's politics, marking the beginning of his presidential duties and responsibilities.

On Saturday Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari secured victory with 411 votes in the presidential election, while his opponent PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai got only 181 votes, Dawn reported.

In a statement released by the electoral body on behalf of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP said presidential polls were carried out in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad.

Furthermore, the ECP mentioned that the results compiled by the presiding officers from all five locations were received at the ECP secretariat, as per Dawn.

According To Dawn, the election commission highlighted that 1,044 votes were cast of which nine were declared invalid. Thus, the total number of valid votes cast is 1,035.

