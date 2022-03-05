At UNHRC, India urges Sri Lanka for steps to address legitimate aspirations of Tamil community

India on Friday called upon Sri Lanka to take necessary steps to address the legitimate aspirations of the Tamil community, including by carrying forward the process of reconciliation and the implementation of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution to ensure that the fundamental freedoms and human rights of all its citizens are fully protected.

In its statement concerning interactive dialogue on OHCHR's written report on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka during the 49th Session of the Human Rights Council, India said it will continue to urge the Sri Lankan Government for the early conduct of elections to the provincial councils in keeping with its commitment to devolution of power.

Delivering the statement, Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India to the UN in Geneva said the Indian delegation has taken note of the engagement by the Government of Sri Lanka with the members of the international community and other relevant organizations on various aspects of the human rights situation and reconciliation issues in Sri Lanka.

"We would like such engagements and productive and purposeful dialogue to continue among the relevant stakeholders," the statement said.

India said the report raises important concerns on promoting, reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka.

"We have taken note of the High Commissioner's report on Sri Lanka and her oral remarks. As its friend and immediate neighbour, India has consistently called upon Sri Lanka to fulfil its commitments on addressing the issues related to protecting the interest of Tamils in Sri Lanka," the statement said.

"India believes that it is in Sri Lanka's own interest that the expectations of Tamils in Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and dignity, within a united Sri Lanka, are fulfilled. This applies equally to the commitments made by the Sri Lankan Government on meaningful devolution, including through the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan constitution," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor