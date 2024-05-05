Australia police shot dead teenager who stabbed man

Sydney, May 5 Western Australian (WA) Police Force announced on Sunday that a 16-year-old boy who stabbed another man with a kitchen knife in Perth was shot dead by police.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch said at a press conference that police received a call at about 10.10 p.m. local time from a male that indicated he was going to commit acts of violence. But he didn't provide his name or a location, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some minutes later, police received another call from a person stating that a male with a knife was running around a car park. Police immediately responded to that call, and three officers attended that location. When they exited their vehicle, the officers were confronted by a male alone, with a large kitchen knife on Saturday night.

Blanch said that the officers challenged the male to put down the knife, but he did not comply and rushed one of the officers. Two officers deployed their tasers but both of them didn't have the full desired effect. The male continued to advance on the third officer with a firearm, who fired a single shot and fatally wounded the male.

The deceased male was a 16-year-old Caucasian man. He was taken to hospital and declared deceased at approximately 11.00 p.m., the police commissioner added.

"There was a report and we didn't know that until after the shooting, that a male had been stabbed in the back in the car park where police did respond," Blanch said. "That male is currently in hospital with a stab wound to the back. He's in a serious but stable condition."

State media Australian Broadcasting Corporation quoted WA Premier Roger Cook as saying that there were indications that the boy had been radicalised online.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor