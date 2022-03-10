Australian Army Chief along with Commander of Desert Corps witnesses integrated capability demonstration of indigenous weapon systems

Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of the Australian Army along with Lt General Rakesh Kapoor, General Officer Commanding Desert Corps witnessed Integrated Capability Demonstration of Indigenous Weapon Systems and operational manoeuvre at Pokaran Field Firing Range.

The Australian army chief is on a two-day visit to India.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Burr paid his respects to the fallen soldiers while laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Moreover, he received a Guard of Honour at the South Block. He was received by Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

