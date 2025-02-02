Australia's northeast battles floods: One dead, thousands asked to evacute

Canberra [Australia], February 2 : One person has died and thousands of others have been asked to evacuate in Australia's northeast after rains caused flash floods that have inundated the region, CNN reported.

Large parts of the North Queensland coast have been hit by flooding since Friday, with Ingham town and the nearby city of Townsville heavily affected. Authorities have asked people living in low-lying coastal suburbs and towns to evacuate immediately.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said that one person had died due to flooding in Ingham on Sunday. The woman drowned after a rescue boat she was onboard capsized after hitting a tree on Sunday morning, CNN reported citing its affiliate Nine News. State Disaster Coordinator Shane Chelepy said the woman was one of six people travelling on the boat, with the five others rescued.

David Crisafulli said, "That's a really tight-knit community, our thoughts and prayers are with the family." Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a "heartbreaking news." He assured Queensland of full support and said that federal governments is being deployed to assist in these floods.

In a post on X, Albanese stated, "Heartbreaking news out of Queensland today, with police confirming a woman has died in floodwaters in Ingham. My thoughts are with the family and the entire community at this awful time. The full support of the Queensland and Federal Governments is being deployed to assist with these floods. I have spoken with Premier Crisafulli and reiterated we will supply whatever resources are required to deal with this event."

An emergency alert was issued in the Townsville suburb of Bluewater on Sunday, with local disaster-response officials telling people of the region "your life may be at risk."

Townsville Local Disaster Management Group said, "Water is rising fast and there will be dangerous and life-threatening flooding." It added, "If you do not leave it may become too dangerous for emergency services to rescue you," according to CNN report.

Residents in Townsville's "blackzone", an area which is most at risk from flooding in the city, were asked to evacuate by midday on Sunday. Crisafulli announced that evacuation centers have been opened. Queensland's Department of Environment, Science and Innovation has asked people to be careful of crocodiles that could be lurking in the floodwaters, CNN cited Nine News report.

In the statement, the department said, "During flooding crocodiles can turn up in places they haven't been seen before as they move about in search of calmer waters." It said, "Expect crocodiles in all north and far north Queensland waterways even if there is no warning sign."

