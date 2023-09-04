Avinash Tiwary jokes Kay Kay Menon was trying to impress wife Nivedita Bhattacharya on 'Bambai Meri Jaan' sets

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actor Avinash Tiwary, who is set to essay the role of Dara Kadri in the upcoming crime-drama series 'Bambai Meri Jaan', has shared that every actor on the sets of the show was trying to impress the highly accomplished actor Kay Kay Menon with their craft.

However, Avinash said that Kay Kay Menon was trying to impress his wife, actress Nivedita Bhattacharya, who happens to play his on-screen wife in the show as well.

Talking to the media at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai's Bandra area on Monday, Avinash said: "It was heartening to perform alongside Kay Kay and to learn so much from him.

"But, I would like to say that while every actor on the show was trying to impress Kay Kay sir, Kay Kay was busy impressing Nivedita ma'am," he added as the room burst into laughter.

Kay Kay Menon then held up the mic and took a pause to say, "Ab show ke baare mein baat kar lein (Now, can we talk a bit about the show)?"

Talking about 'Bambai Meri Jaan', the series is set in the Mumbai of the 1970s where gang wars, crimes, and treachery were a common occurrence.

Against this backdrop, the fictional series is a captivating saga of an honest cop who sees his son choose the path of crime to overcome a life of poverty and struggle.

The story of the show has been penned by crime journalist and author S. Hussain Zaidi, with the series created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, the show is set to land on Prime Video on September 14.

