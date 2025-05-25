Baijayant Panda-led delegation interacts with diaspora in Bahrain, highlights India's 'unified and unwavering' stand against terrorism

Manama, May 25 An all-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Baijayant Jay Panda, arrived in Bahrain and interacted with the Indian diaspora living here as well as conveyed India's unified and unwavering stand against terrorism.

The visit, aimed at strengthening India's ties in the region and highlighting the country's firm stance against cross-border terrorism, marks the beginning of a multi-nation tour across Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria.

"The All-Party Delegation led by @PandaJay interacted with prominent personalities in #Bahrain. The delegation praised their contribution to stronger bilateral ties. Reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism. @SPhangnon @ghulamnazad @sharmarekha @asadowaisi," the Indian Embassy in Bahrain said in a statement on social media platform X.

"The All-Party Delegation engaged with the representatives of Indian community and conveyed India's Unified & Unwavering stance against terrorism. @PandaJay @nishikant_dubey @SPhangnon @sharmarekha @asadowaisi @satnamsandhuchd @ghulamnazad @harshvshringla," it added in the statement.

Group 1 delegation includes: Baijayant Panda, BJP MP; Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP; Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP; Rekha Sharma, BJP MP; Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MP; Satnam Singh Sandhu, Nominated MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

Taking to X, BJP MP Panda said: "Our Indian diaspora has succeeded globally, & this makes us all very proud. Today, along with my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, we engaged with the Indian community in Bahrain & conveyed India's unified & unwavering stance against terrorism. #OperationSindoor."

"India House, Bahrain. Along with my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at India House in Bahrain. We then had an engaging interaction with Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob. #IndiaAgainstTerror #OperationSindoor," he said in another X post.

"Meeting with Indian and Bahraini parliamentarians, writers, industrialists and social organizations in Bahrain on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister's views on terrorism and future strategy," said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is also part of the all-India delegation led by Baijayant Jay Panda.

"India House, Kingdom of Bahrain. As part of the esteemed all-party parliamentary delegation, I had the privilege of visiting India House in Bahrain. Alongside fellow delegates, I paid solemn floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji — an enduring beacon of truth, peace, and non-violence whose legacy continues to guide humanity," said BJP MP Rekha Sharma, who is one of the members of this all-party delegation.

"We were graciously hosted by Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob, whose warm welcome reflected the unwavering commitment of our diplomatic mission to fostering strong international ties and supporting the Indian diaspora," she said in another X post.

Asked about the delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu told IANS, "...We are going to Bahrain. I am part of the Group 1 delegation. Our responsibility is to present India's position in Bahrain..."

"Visited the Indian Embassy in Bahrain, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji and addressed representatives of the Indian community. Reaffirmed India's unified and unwavering stance against cross-border terrorism!" said former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party President, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is also a member of this all-party delegation.

"India House, Bahrain. Along with my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at India House in Bahrain. We then had an engaging interaction with Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob. #IndiaAgainstTerror #OperationSindoor," said Ambassador Harsh Shringla, an all-party delegation member.

