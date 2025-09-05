Baloch families protest for missing persons, release of BYC leaders crosses 51st Day in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 : The protest sit-in led by families of missing persons, demanding an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan and the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, marked its 51st consecutive day in Islamabad on Thursday, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to The Balochistan Post, despite heavy rain, women, children, students, elderly citizens, and members of civil society held a peaceful march through the capital's streets, holding placards and chanting slogans for justice.

Protesters demanded the withdrawal of politically motivated cases, the recovery of those subjected to enforced disappearances, and the immediate release of detained BYC activists.

"For over seven weeks, we have endured harsh weather, threats, and harassment in our struggle for our loved ones," family members told The Balochistan Post.

They criticised authorities for barring them from entering the National Press Club, calling the treatment "deeply humiliating".

A participating student stated, "Intimidation by hundreds of police officers and plainclothes personnel will not shake our resolve. Every Baloch daughter is ready to follow in Mahrang Baloch's footsteps."

Civil society representatives denounced the government and mainstream media for what they described as deliberate silence on the ongoing demonstration. "Neither the authorities have acknowledged the protest nor has the media provided coverage," as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In a statement, the BYC condemned the "illegal detention" of its leadersDr Mahrang Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebarg Baloch, Sibghatullah Baloch, and Beebow Balochwho have been held for more than five months on what the group called "fabricated charges".

The BYC accused state institutions of using false FIRs and repeated remands to suppress political resistance, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group's legal team has challenged the charges in court, and the Balochistan High Court has issued notices to authorities, barring them from transferring the detainees outside Quetta or Balochistan until the next hearing.

While welcoming the court's intervention, the BYC stated that its struggle would persist.

"We will fight politically, legally, and through people's power until every activist is freed and every false case is thrown out," the organisation said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor