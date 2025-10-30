Baloch human rights body terms jail trial of its leaders, activists 'political revenge'

Quetta, Oct 30 Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) slammed the jail trial of its leaders and activists in Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), describing it as political revenge under the guise of legal cover.

The remarks came after the arguments were presented in ATC on Wednesday over bail applications filed in the cases of arrested BYC central organiser, Mahrang Baloch, along with central leaders Bebarg Baloch and Sibgatullah Shah Ji, and activists Beebow Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch.

According to the BYC, the arguments were heard on nine FIRs during the hearing, and the court, after noting key points, reserved its decision until November 6.

The rights body stated that the human rights defenders have been in custody for the past seven months, and for the first three months, they were “illegally” detained under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO)

Subsequently, it said, “false cases and fabricated FIRs” were registered against them to ensure their continuous detention.

The BYC termed the process not only a “violation of basic human rights but also a clear example of political revenge and state oppression”.

Asserting that it has consistently raised its voice against all forms of oppression, injustice, and enforced disappearances, the BYC said it will continue to highlight the severe human rights violations in Balochistan before the world.

It further pledged to confront every form of oppression through democratic and political means, while exposing Pakistan’s constitutional violations to the world.

