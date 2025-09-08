Baloch rights body says 3 extrajudicially killed by Pakistan-backed death squads

Quetta, Sep 8 At least three Baloch civilians were killed by death squads backed by the Pakistan army, which continue to target students, activists, and political opponents throughout Balochistan, according to a leading human rights organisation.

Condemning the extrajudicial killings, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Mulla Bahram Baloch and Izhar Mujeeb were shot dead on Saturday morning in the Mand area of Balochistan, while Jalal Baloch was fatally shot the same evening in the Gomazi region.

These attacks were carried out by the Pakistan Army-backed death squads, it added.

"Such acts appear to be part of a broader campaign of enforced disappearances, arbitrary killings, and systematic repression that may amount to crimes against humanity, contributing to the ongoing crisis in Balochistan," the rights body stated.

Paank urged the Pakistani authorities to immediately conduct independent, impartial investigations into these killings, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the protection of vulnerable communities.

The rights body called on the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organisations, to urgently intervene, monitor the situation, and press for an end to the "systematic genocide and human rights violations" in Balochistan.

Earlier, on Saturday, several human rights organisations strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of a Baloch teenager, Izhar, by the death squads.

Citing reports, the rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that death squads opened fire on Izhar while he was at his shop. He was rushed to the hospital after sustaining critical injuries, but succumbed due to excessive bleeding.

The Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) sharply criticised the horrific incident, stating, "Incidents of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, attacks on political activists, and targeted assassinations in Balochistan are clear indicators of the ongoing genocide of the Baloch people."

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan.

Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor